Zimbabwe bans government criticism pre elections
The Patriotic Bill stifles freedom of speech, criminalising government critique and calls for sanctions
14 July 2023 - 16:05
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law that prohibits citizens from criticising the government, a month before the southern African nation holds elections.
Mnangagwa’s assent to the so-called Patriotic Bill was announced in a government notice published in the capital, Harare, on Friday. The law lists as an offense “willfully injuring the sovereignty and national interests of Zimbabwe” by citizens calling for military intervention and sanctions against the country...
