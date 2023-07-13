UK’s DIY dentistry sparks parliamentary alarm
One in 10 Britons is resorting to self-performed dental work due to severe NHS service shortages
14 July 2023 - 11:12
Dentistry in the UK needs urgent reform following cases of people using pliers to pull out their own teeth, a parliamentary report has said.
The health and social care committee, a group of British MPs, described the pain and distress caused to patients through a lack of access to dentistry as “totally unacceptable in the 21st century”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now