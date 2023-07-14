Nigeria declares emergency to combat food crisis
As prices surge, the West African nation triggers drastic measures, like clearing forests for farmland, to bolster food security
14 July 2023 - 14:13
Nigeria declared a state of emergency that would allow the government to take exceptional steps to improve food security and supply as surging prices cause widespread hardship.
The move will trigger a range of measures, including clearing forests for farmland to increase agricultural output to ease food inflation, Dele Alake, a spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, said at a media briefing in the capital, Abuja, late Thursday. It follows the president’s removal of fuel subsidies and sweeping exchange-rate reform since he took office in May...
