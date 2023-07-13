Microsoft and Activision eye concessions for merger
Hoping to ensure the mega-deal’s closure, the tech giants consider relinquishing their UK cloud-based gaming-market rights
14 July 2023 - 10:54
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control of their cloud-gaming business in the UK as a way to appease regulators, so they can complete their $69bn merger by the July 18 deadline, according to people familiar with the matter.
That could involve selling off the cloud-based market rights for games in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential planning. A private equity company might also be interested, said one person. ..
