London’s Gatwick Airport strikes set to cause travel chaos
950 workers will walk out from July 28 to August 1 and again from August 4-8, the Unite union said
14 July 2023 - 12:38
Almost 1,000 workers at London’s Gatwick airport will go on strike for eight days in July and August after the union said it had failed to come to an agreement with ground handling companies.
British Airways, Ryanair , easyJet, Wizz Air, TUI and Westjet are expected to see services affected when 950 workers employed by ground handlers ASC, Menzies Aviation, GGS and DHL Services walk out from July 28 to August 1, and then from August 4 to 8, the Unite union said in a statement on Friday. These dates spread across two weekends this summer amid the peak travel period...
