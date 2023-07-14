Kering founder mulls buying $7bn stake in CAA talent agency
Francois-Henri Pinault and TPG-backed agency are in advanced discussions
14 July 2023 - 09:36
Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is in advanced discussions to sell a majority stake in itself to Francois-Henri Pinault, the French billionaire behind luxury fashion house Kering, according to people familiar with the matter.
The TPG-backed talent agency could fetch a valuation of at least $7bn, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the information is not public. A final decision has not been made and talks could still end without an agreement, one of the people said. ..
