IMF signs off on $189m Zambia payment after debt restructuring deal
Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in 2020 and has since been trying to restructure its debts
14 July 2023 - 11:45
The International Monetary Fund signed off on an $189m (R3.4bn) payment to Zambia that had been held up for months as the southern African nation negotiated a debt restructuring deal with official creditors including China.
Zambia’s performance under the loan program remains strong, the IMF said in a statement on Thursday. All performance criteria for the first review of the loan and nine structural benchmarks have been met, with only slight delays in the remaining two, it said...
