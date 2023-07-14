Glencore and Amplats join SA’s government in R27bn water plan
The two companies are among firms attempting to secure half of that amount in financing by the end of 2023
14 July 2023 - 12:11
Some of the world’s biggest mining companies are working with the government on a R27bn water project to supply major platinum and chrome operations and several hundred thousand people with drinking water.
Glencore and Anglo American Platinum are among the companies attempting to secure half of that amount in financing by the end of 2023, with the rest to be sourced by municipalities and government. ..
