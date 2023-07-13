China’s Xi courts private sector amid economy woes
As post-pandemic recovery falters, the Chinese president signals support for private firms and foreign investors
14 July 2023 - 11:58
Chinese President Xi Jinping finally appears to be extending an olive branch to private businesses battered in recent years by regulatory crackdowns and the world’s most restrictive Covid-19 policies.
Officials have made a series of high-profile actions designed to telegraph the Chinese government’s backing for private firms, as the nation’s post-pandemic recovery risks being caught in a confidence trap. The Chinese leader has vowed to treat foreign investors better and called for greater opening up in recent weeks. ..
