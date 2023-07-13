Australia’s reserve bank gets first female governor
Breaking gender barriers, Michele Bullock will tackle the inflation challenge while reforming the central bank’s policies
14 July 2023 - 13:21
Australia’s treasurer announced that Michele Bullock will be the new Reserve Bank governor when incumbent Philip Lowe’s term expires in September, becoming the first woman to helm the nation’s central bank.
“Bullock is the right person to lead the RBA into the future and ensure we have the world’s best and most effective central bank,” Jim Chalmers told reporters in Canberra on Friday. Her seven-year term will begin on September 18...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now