Analysts now less sure that SARB will hold interest rates
Of the 16 polled in a Bloomberg survey conducted on July 7-12, half predict the MPC will lift the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 8.50%
14 July 2023 - 15:58
Analysts are less certain than they were a month ago that SA’s central bank will pause its steepest phase of monetary tightening since 2006.
Of the 16 polled in a Bloomberg survey conducted on July 7-12, half predict the central bank’s monetary policy committee will lift the benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 8.50% and the rest forecast a hold at the conclusion of the policy meeting on July 20. That’s compared with almost two-thirds who expected a pause last month...
