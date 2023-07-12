Zambia’s debt fix: Eurobond holders brace for huge hit
A restructuring deal raises the spectre of a 50% loss for Zambian holders of the commercial bonds
13 July 2023 - 09:18
Holders of Zambia’s $3bn in Eurobonds should suffer losses of as much as 50% in a planned restructuring deal, according to a group of campaigners in the Southern African nation and London-based Debt Justice.
Bondholders should provide 50% in net-present value relief on their debts, according to a report from the Zambian Civil Society Debt Alliance published Wednesday. ..
