US regulator probes ChatGPT maker over potential AI risks
US Federal Trade Commission seeks information from Microsoft-backed OpenAI on whether ChatGPT harms consumers
13 July 2023 - 19:39
The US Federal Trade Commission has sent a request for information to start-up OpenAI as part of a probe into its ChatGPT conversational AI bot, according to a person familiar with the request.
The document request was sent recently to the Microsoft-backed AI company seeking information on whether ChatGPT harms consumers, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing a non-public investigation...
