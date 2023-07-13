Taiwan toughens sexual harassment laws
In response to a series of high-profile #MeToo scandals, the island nation raises the stakes against gender discrimination
13 July 2023 - 08:46
President Tsai Ing-wen’s government moved to strengthen Taiwan’s equality laws after a series of sexual harassment scandals rocked the island’s political elite ahead of a critical election.
Employers who commit sexual harassment will now face fines as large as 1-million New Taiwan dollars ($32,144) and as long as three years in prison under the revised legislation, according to a cabinet statement...
