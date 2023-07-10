Meta’s Threads is fun and friendly, but won’t land you a job — yet
For now, Microsoft’s LinkedIn dominates among jobseekers
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Meta Networks’ Threads app has exploded on the digital scene in its first few days, topping 100-million users, many of whom have extolled the platform’s warm vibes, especially compared with rival Twitter.
But while Meta promises that Threads will host “positive, productive” conversations, the jury’s still out on whether it will be of any use to jobseekers or those looking to boost their career profile. ..
