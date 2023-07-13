Government to help SA businesses facing shakedowns in Africa
It appears when certain governments are running out of funds, they target SA firms, the co-operative governance department says
13 July 2023 - 13:39
The government is stepping up its support for some of the country’s biggest companies to help them hunt for business in Africa and protect them against extortion.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor and state officials met business executives this week to discuss how SA could present itself as “a unified force” when operating on the continent, and ensure companies take full advantage of the available opportunities, departmental spokesperson Clayson Monyela said...
