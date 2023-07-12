TikTok in Taiwan: A tool for disinformation?
Ahead of the island nation’s 2024 presidential elections, the app emerges as a potential tool for political manipulation
12 July 2023 - 09:55
Scroll through TikTok in Taiwan, and you’ll find a rolling stream of videos covering the heated campaign for next January’s presidential election.
That’s making the island the next battleground in the war over political disinformation and the debate over whether China’s government can manipulate the popular app to its advantage — a concern shared in Washington ahead of the 2024 US election...
