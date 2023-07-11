SA heads to Washington in bid to retain Agoa status
Delegation including Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana plans to meet lawmakers and lobby for SA to remain eligible to export goods duty free to the US
12 July 2023 - 15:32
An SA government delegation will embark on a charm offensive in the US this week in a bid to defuse tensions with the country’s second-biggest trading partner over foreign policy and retain its preferential access to American markets.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is among those who plan to meet US lawmakers and lobby for SA to retain its eligibility to export goods duty free to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). The officials also intend to try to dispel what the government has termed misinformation about its stance towards Russia’s war in Ukraine...
