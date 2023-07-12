Private equity turns its attention to plumbing
12 July 2023 - 17:56
Local plumbers and lumberyard owners across the US are feeling a bit like tech entrepreneurs of late — juggling multiple offers from private-equity-backed firms that are targeting mom-and-pop businesses.
Wall Street has been buying into fragmented Main Street industries for years, with dental and veterinary practices among the favourite targets. It is known as the roll-up strategy — and it is catching a tailwind right now, and expanding rapidly in household services and building materials. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now