Euan Blair’s mission to disrupt traditional route to jobs bears fruit
12 July 2023 - 12:44
As the son of a former prime minister, Euan Blair is unlikely to ever walk into a meeting with a potential employer, investor or politician who doesn’t recognise his name.
But at 39, and the co-founder of $1.7bn apprenticeship firm Multiverse Group, Blair is aware of the privilege he was born with. “When your dad’s the prime minister, it’s really easy to believe that anything is possible because he’s just your dad, a regular guy, and he’s running the country,” he says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now