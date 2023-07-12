Elon Musk launches new company, xAI
xAI team will be led by Musk
12 July 2023 - 22:00
Elon Musk, who has hinted for months that he wants to build an alternative to the popular ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, announced the formation of what he’s calling xAI, the goal of which is to “understand the true nature of the universe”.
On a website unveiled on Wednesday, xAI said its team will be led by Musk and staffed by executives who have worked at a broad range of companies at the forefront of AI, including Google’s DeepMind, Microsoft and Tesla, as well as academic institutions such as the University of Toronto in Canada...
