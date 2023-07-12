DRC’s franc plunges against dollar
Spending ahead of December polls, government spend on violent conflicts in eastern DRC and speculation by money changers are contributing to the franc’s slide
12 July 2023 - 14:18
The value of Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC’s) currency continues to slide as security and pre-election spending, coupled with lower-than-expected revenues, put pressure on the exchange rate with the dollar.
The Congolese franc has lost more than 20% of its value against the US currency since the beginning of 2023, dropping from about 2,000 francs to more than 2,400 last week, according to data compiled by Bloomberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now