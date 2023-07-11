Andile Sangqu named new Transnet chair as it tackles logistics problems
Among the eight other nonexecutive directors appointed are Refilwe Buthelezi and Lebogang Letsoalo
12 July 2023 - 11:29
SA revamped the board of the state-owned ports and rail operator, appointing a former mining executive as its new chair as it seeks to improve inefficient infrastructure that major exporters say constrains business.
The government appointed Andile Sangqu, a former vice-president of the Minerals Council SA and former executive head for Anglo American, as chair of Transnet, the department of public enterprises said in a statement. ..
