Activists demand Zambia Eurobond investors accept losses of 50% in revamp deal
Bondholders haven’t been paid since Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in late 2020
12 July 2023 - 19:09 Matthew Hill
Holders of Zambia’s $3bn in eurobonds should suffer losses of as much as 50% in a planned restructuring deal, according to a group of campaigners in the southern African nation and London-based Debt Justice. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Holders of Zambia’s $3bn in Eurobonds should suffer losses of as much as 50% in a planned restructuring deal, according to a group of campaigners in the southern African nation and London-based Debt Justice.
Bondholders should provide 50% in net-present value relief on their debts, according to a report from the Zambian Civil Society Debt Alliance published on Wednesday.
That’s higher than the roughly 40% NPV cut that the copper-producing nation’s bilateral lenders agreed to, and the campaigners said this is required because the commercial bonds had higher interest rates than the official lenders.
The net present value assessment refers to total value of the debt including principal, interest and repayment periods.
Zambia reached a breakthrough deal with its official creditors led by China and France last month, in which they agreed to extend maturities on their loans to 2043 with rates as low as 1% for the first 14 years.
The focus has now shifted to Zambia’s commercial creditors, and the government is required to seek comparable treatment from them. Bondholders haven’t been paid since Zambia became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter in late 2020.
