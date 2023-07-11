Tata close to takeover of Apple supplier in India
Deal with Wistron plant would cap yearlong negotiations, sources say
11 July 2023 - 08:46
Tata Group, India’s largest conglomerate, is close to an agreement to acquire an Apple supplier’s factory as soon as August, marking the first time a local company would move into the assembly of iPhones, people familiar with the matter say.
A takeover of the Wistron factory in southern Karnataka state, potentially valued at more than $600m, would cap about a year of negotiations, said the people, asking not to be named as the matter is private. The facility employs more than 10,000 workers, who assemble the latest iPhone 14 model...
