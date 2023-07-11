Sweden’s Nato breakthrough a ‘giant step forward’
Saab CEO says development is ‘very, very positive’
11 July 2023 - 17:34
Swedes reacted with relief as the country cleared a major hurdle by resolving a year-long standoff over joining defence alliance Nato, offering a moment of respite for the Nordic nation beset with problems at home and abroad.
Turkey agreed to support Sweden’s membership in Nato, ending the country’s outsider status as the alliance faces down Russia. The long-running spat was part of an array of economic, social and political issues — from a slumping currency and recession to a housing crunch and gun violence. ..
