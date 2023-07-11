Road ahead is uncertain, Singapore investor Temasek Holdings warns
State-owned investor’s worst showing in seven years as government battles budget deficit and rising costs
11 July 2023 - 16:15
Singapore’s state-owned investor Temasek Holdings has warned of an uncertain road ahead as it chalked up its worst showing in seven years.
The firm with S$382bn ($284bn) in assets posted a total shareholder return of -5.07% for the year ended March 31, the poorest annual performance since 2016. It also suffered a rare net loss. ..
