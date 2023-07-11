India poised for €3bn jet fighter deal with France
New Delhi is positioning itself as a partner in Asia for Washington and its allies as Moscow and Beijing grow closer
11 July 2023 - 12:27
India is set to sign a naval fighter deal worth almost €3bn with France when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits this week, the latest defence deal for the South Asian nation as it presents itself as a bulwark against China in Asia-Pacific.
Almost three dozen Rafale-Marine jets will be sold to the Indian Navy for use on its locally manufactured aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, according to senior officials familiar with the developments. ..
