Good news for Turkish bonds as Erdogan’s Nato stance helps lower risk
Credit default swaps protecting from nonpayment on Turkish bonds for five years fell 17 basis points early on Tuesday afternoon
11 July 2023 - 16:50
The cost of insuring Turkey’s bonds against default sunk after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to stop blocking Sweden’s bid to join the Nato military alliance, reducing geopolitical tension weighing on the country.
Credit default swaps protecting from nonpayment on Turkish bonds for five years fell 17 basis points to 469 points as of 1.43pm in Istanbul, on course for the lowest close in 20 months and down from as high as 700 basis points during Erdogan’s re-election in May. The country’s dollar bonds and local stocks rallied while the lira extended its slide...
