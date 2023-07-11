Complex finance structures lead to Saudi Aramco gaining ESG funds
Green investors have ended up playing a role in a capital raise of the fossil-fuel giant
11 July 2023 - 17:22
Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, has become an unlikely beneficiary of funds earmarked for sustainable investments thanks to a complex web of financial structures it used to raise money from its pipelines.
Aramco doesn’t appear to have set out to tap cash originally intended for environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals when it started a process to raise $28bn in 2021. But that ESG investors ended up playing a role in the capital raise of a fossil-fuel behemoth raises questions about a playbook that’s increasingly being used in the Gulf...
