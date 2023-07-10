Africa takes steps to garner revenue from global trade in emission offsets
Plan calls for continent’s regulators to establish cross-border carbon registries for an a global industry forecast to grow to as much as $1-trillion
As home to the world’s second-biggest rainforest, the largest tropical peatlands, and swathes of mangroves, governments across the African continent appear to be in a good position to benefit from the growing global trade in emissions offsets.
Right now, however, they barely do. And that’s something they want to change. During a conference last week in Southern Africa, Malawi and Zambia confirmed they will follow Zimbabwe’s lead and demand that a share of revenue from carbon offset projects on their territory go to state coffers. Zimbabwe in May roiled the industry by announcing overnight that 50% of all revenue from programmes in the country will go to the state...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now