Rio Tinto upbeat over China’s recovery despite challenges
Chair Dominic Barton flags the ‘big real estate issue’, but reaffirms its positive medium- and long-term outlook
10 July 2023 - 08:54
Miner Rio Tinto Group sees a host of near-term economic challenges in China, including in the country’s real estate industry, but reaffirmed its positive medium- and long-term outlook.
“It has been bumpy but we need to remember that they have, in effect, come out of Covid-19 a year after us,” chair Dominic Barton said on Monday. He added, “There are also challenges.… There is a big real estate issue.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now