Ramaphosa gives cabinet six months to deliver on priorities
President’s comments come as the ruling party prepares to contest 2024 elections
10 July 2023 - 23:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his cabinet six months to deliver on key priorities as the governing party prepares to contest next year’s elections.
Opinion polls show the ANC risks losing the outright majority it has held since the country’s first multiracial vote in 1994, a backlash against rampant unemployment and poverty, an energy crisis and shoddy government services. ..
