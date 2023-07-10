Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug probed for side-effects
EU’s drugs regulator investigates medication after reports of suicide risks
10 July 2023 - 15:45
Weight-loss medications from Novo Nordisk are being investigated by the EU’s drugs regulator after several reports of suicidal risks were referred to the watchdog.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is looking at adverse events noted by the Icelandic Medicines Agency, including two cases of suicidal thoughts linked to the drugs Saxenda and Ozempic, the EMA said in a statement Monday. One additional case relating to thoughts of self-injury has been raised in connection with Saxenda...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now