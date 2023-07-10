North Korea threatens to down US spy aircraft
Defence ministry raises tensions before Nato leaders meet in Lithuania this week for their annual summit
10 July 2023 - 09:21
North Korea accused US spy aircraft of violating its air space and threatened to shoot them down, ramping up tensions just before Nato leaders meet this week in Lithuania for their annual summit.
A spokesperson for North Korea’s defence ministry said the US is engaging in “the most undisguised nuclear blackmail” by planning to bring a nuclear-armed submarine to the peninsula and conducting “hostile espionage activities” by flying spy aircraft off its east and west coasts, the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday...
