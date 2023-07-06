New Alzheimer’s drug gets full US approval
Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi from Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai has gained full approval from US regulators, though accompanying test requirements and side effect warnings that may limit its use sent the company’s shares sliding.
The US Food & Drug Administration decision marks a milestone for the treatment of dementia, as Leqembi is the first drug shown to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease that afflicts 6-million Americans. While the drug developed with Biogen was granted expedited authorisation in January, the full approval was expected to spur greater insurance coverage of the medicine that costs $26,500 a year...
