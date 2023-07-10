Merger arbitrageurs watch Microsoft-Activision hearing judge’s every twitch
Merger arbitrage investors profit from the deal spread that arises when acquisitions are announced
Among the lawyers, litigants and spectators who packed into a San Francisco courtroom in June for a hearing on the fate of the biggest video gaming deal ever, was another breed altogether: the merger arbitrageur.
Portfolio managers and analysts from a handful of top investment firms, as well as specialised brokers who bet on whether mergers will go through, flew in from New York and Chicago. They were there to watch for signs — a grimace from the judge, a goof by a key witness — that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would succeed or fail in its bid to temporarily block Microsoft’s proposed $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard while the agency pursues an administrative challenge to it...
