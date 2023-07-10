Golden Goose prizes sneaker individuality with in-store cobblers
Shoe repair by qualified cobblers is a newer service being rolled out at selected stores across the world
10 July 2023 - 12:06
Golden Goose, the upstart maker of $500 sneakers, is turning back the clock to keep pace with its trendy Generation Z fans, staffing its stores with trained cobblers to help meet demand for products that won’t end up in a landfill.
The Italian brand, a favourite of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, has long insisted that its customisable, star-emblazoned sneakers only improve with age. But adding repair services performed by cobblers — who can mend and revive shoes made by Golden Goose or anyone else — is helping the company bring the concept to the next level, CEO Silvio Campara said in an interview...
