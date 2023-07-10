Erdogan ties Sweden’s Nato bid to Turkey’s EU accession
The US is pushing for a deal with Ankara that would allow Sweden’s entry into Nato
10 July 2023 - 17:43
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked Sweden’s Nato membership bid to Ankara’s efforts to join the EU, throwing a wrench into the process hours before a summit where the Nordic nation had hoped to finalise its accession.
For more than a year, Turkey has held up Sweden’s application to join defence alliance Nato over concerns that it has been too lax on combating terrorism...
