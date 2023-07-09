Ant and Alibaba pay a high price for Jack Ma’s clash with Beijing
In the latest move, Chinese authorities will end a probe into the financial technology company that will pay a fine of almost $1bn
10 July 2023 - 10:24
As Jack Ma’s clash with the Chinese government draws to a close after almost three years, it is clear how costly the conflict has proven for his companies, Ant Group Co and Alibaba Group Holding.
Chinese authorities said on Friday they will wrap up a probe into Ant with the financial technology company paying a fine of almost $1bn. The investigation began after Ma critiqued Beijing’s regulation of the financial sector in 2020, forcing Ant to pull the plug on what would have been the largest initial public offering yet...
