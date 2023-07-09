Major heatwave in US and Mexico to strain electricity grid
Blistering heat will sear down across the southern US and northern Mexico, challenging local records
09 July 2023 - 18:36
Near record heat will spread from the US southwest across Texas and the Great Plains this week, with temperatures of 38°C or more straining electricity networks.
The blistering heat will sear down across the southern US and northern Mexico, challenging local records. Temperatures as high as 45.5°C are expected across the region, and residents have been urged to stay indoors and seek air conditioning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now