BHP seeks greener way to make steel using microbes
Developing greener production methods is important for BHP, which risks its lower-grade iron ore becoming obsolete
09 July 2023 - 17:37
The world’s biggest miner is trying to figure out if tiny, rock-eating microbes can help it solve a notoriously difficult climate puzzle — how to cut emissions from steelmaking.
Most steel today is made in blast furnaces powered by coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, but there’s a way to refine the metal using less-polluting natural gas or hydrogen in a process called the “direct reduced iron” (DRI) method, that reduces iron ore to iron without melting it. ..
