Ukraine to nationalise Sense Bank, sources say
Previously known as Alfa-Bank Ukraine, Sense Bank is Ukraine’s 11th largest in terms of assets
07 July 2023 - 16:50
Ukraine plans to nationalise Sense Bank, one of the country’s systemically important lenders, from its Russian owners as early as next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The government in Kyiv has been seeking to take over the bank from owners including Mikhail Fridman — the last prominent Russian billionaire still holed up in London — and his partner, Peter Aven, both of whom have been slapped with EU and UK sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans...
