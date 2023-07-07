Tesla starts laying off workers at its Shanghai battery plant
The carmaker began notifying some employees on its EV battery assembly lines about the decision earlier this week
07 July 2023 - 11:46
Tesla is laying off some electric-vehicle battery workers at its Shanghai plant, people familiar with the matter said, just as a bruising price war among manufacturers in China is showing signs of easing.
The carmaker began notifying some employees on its battery assembly lines about the decision earlier this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorised to speak publicly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now