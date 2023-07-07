Price of coffee set to drop on Brazil output recovery
Cost of wholesale arabica beans has declined in recent months
07 July 2023 - 08:58
Consumers should expect to get a cheaper cup of coffee starting next year, one of the world’s leading roasters said.
The cost of wholesale arabica beans has plunged in recent months after reaching the highest level in more than a decade last year, but consumers are still facing elevated prices to get their fix. That is because companies are working through stocks of beans bought in 2022, as well as adapting to higher packaging and energy costs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now