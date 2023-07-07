Google and Meta push back against Canadian law backing news industry
Canada’s legislation presents a major threat to tech firms because it’s ‘closer to home’, one analyst says
07 July 2023 - 14:37
A law that props up the news industry has turned Canada into the latest battleground for global tech giants that are pushing back against governments trying to curb their dominance.
The Online News Act, passed into in June by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, requires companies including Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals with local news organisations for featuring news on their platforms. It’s meant to help outlets that have seen their advertising revenue decimated in the digital era...
