Digital pound ‘would verify age and citizenship’
Nuggets CEO Alastair Johnson says central bank digital currency would allow for purchasing age-restricted products such as alcohol and cigarettes
07 July 2023 - 09:59
A digital version of the British pound may feature a way to verify the holder’s age and citizenship status, potentially smoothing the purchase of alcohol and tobacco and transactions with government agencies.
The Bank of England (BOE) has hired digital payments platform Nuggets to develop the digital currency’s privacy and identity features as policymakers step up preparations for the currency dubbed “Britcoin.” ..
