Belarus trade body kick starts Zimbabwe carbon exchange, Zuma says
Former president Jacob Zuma is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls
07 July 2023 - 12:55 Ray Ndlovu
The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2 million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market, in the country. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2-million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market.
“I have the memorandum of intent of these carbon offsets which have been certified and validated,” said former president Jacob Zuma, who is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. “This is our pledge to kick-start the process.”
Belarus trade body kick starts Zimbabwe carbon exchange, Zuma says
Former president Jacob Zuma is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls
The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2-million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market.
“I have the memorandum of intent of these carbon offsets which have been certified and validated,” said former president Jacob Zuma, who is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. “This is our pledge to kick-start the process.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Jacob Zuma represents Belarus at carbon credits meeting in Zimbabwe
Court dismisses Zuma’s bid to privately prosecute Ramaphosa
WATCH: Why Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa collapsed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.