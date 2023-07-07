News

Belarus trade body kick starts Zimbabwe carbon exchange, Zuma says

Former president Jacob Zuma is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls

07 July 2023 - 12:55 Ray Ndlovu
The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2 million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market, in the country. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2-million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market.

“I have the memorandum of intent of these carbon offsets which have been certified and validated,” said former president Jacob Zuma, who is representing the organisation at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. “This is our pledge to kick-start the process.”

