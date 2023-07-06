UK government ‘thinks Thames Water can raise needed funds’
Ministers have been considering contingency plans, including a temporary state takeover
06 July 2023 - 17:18
The UK government believes Thames Water can avoid falling into public ownership, according to people familiar with the situation, as talks continue with investors to raise more than £1bn ($1.27bn).
Ministers and officials have been considering contingency plans for the company, including a temporary state takeover, as rising interest rates swell its large debt burden and the need to improve infrastructure requires fresh investment. But the government now thinks Thames Water can raise the funds on its own, according to the people...
