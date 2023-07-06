UK firms see inflation far exceeding BoE target in three years
Higher interest rates are expected despite prices being raised at their slowest pace since the Ukraine invasion
06 July 2023 - 16:32
UK companies are expecting inflation to be running at almost double the Bank of England’s (BoE) target three years from now, a survey showed as traders ramped up bets on higher interest rates.
The worrying sign came even though companies are expecting to raise their own prices at the slowest pace since the war in Ukraine broke out. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now